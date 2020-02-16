Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RDS.A. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Royal Dutch Shell from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Santander upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.25.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RDS.A opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $205.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $66.48.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.