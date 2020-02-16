CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CooTek (Cayman) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.87.

Shares of CTK opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. CooTek has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $12.30.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CooTek will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

