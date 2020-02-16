Clearwater Paper’s (CLW) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their hold rating on shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

CLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE CLW opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $35.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 10.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

