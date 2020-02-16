Clearwater Paper’s (CLW) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their hold rating on shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS.
CLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.
NYSE CLW opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $35.27.
Clearwater Paper Company Profile
Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.
