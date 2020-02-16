Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a report published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.48.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $960,194.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $97,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,778.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,064 shares of company stock worth $10,218,416 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

