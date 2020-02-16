Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $118.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.48.

MDT stock opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.46. The company has a market cap of $156.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 413,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,864 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $932,829,000 after acquiring an additional 520,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $868,534,000 after acquiring an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

