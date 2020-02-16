Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. Denbury Resources reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury Resources.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Denbury Resources by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Denbury Resources by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,272,999 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 275,059 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Denbury Resources by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 257,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 159,368 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DNR opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Denbury Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

