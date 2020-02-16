Zacks: Brokerages Expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.57. Masonite International posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 139.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 14.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 135,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International stock opened at $80.56 on Thursday. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $80.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.23.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

