Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.15 Billion

Analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) will announce sales of $7.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Two analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.12 billion and the highest is $7.19 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $6.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $27.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.71 billion to $27.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.65 billion to $30.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after acquiring an additional 762,969 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Dollar General by 209.4% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 61.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $158.03 on Friday. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $166.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.