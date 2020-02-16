D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Brokerages predict that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will announce sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.62 billion. D. R. Horton reported sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full-year sales of $19.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 billion to $19.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.55 billion to $21.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $61.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $52.81. D. R. Horton has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $62.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

