Analysts Anticipate Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $694.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report sales of $694.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $685.25 million and the highest is $730.45 million. Five Below posted sales of $602.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $107,185,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 623,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,667,000 after purchasing an additional 239,224 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 19.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,702,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Five Below by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,073,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,310,000 after purchasing an additional 141,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 42.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 406,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,312,000 after purchasing an additional 120,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

FIVE stock opened at $115.69 on Friday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $95.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.88.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

