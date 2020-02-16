Creative Planning Sells 8,234 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 244,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 26,158 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000.

Shares of FAX stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $4.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

