Creative Planning Has $86,000 Stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEO stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

About Dreyfus Strategic Muni.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

