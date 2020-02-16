11,000 Shares in Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 41.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 373.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 90.1% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 60,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,463 shares during the period. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRK stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. Comstock Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

CRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.77.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

