Creative Planning Trims Position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 31,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 538.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 508,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 428,590 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 661,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,006,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 659,360 shares during the period. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,297.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENLC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

