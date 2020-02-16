Creative Planning Takes Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 272,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,056,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Vereit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,970,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VER. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vereit in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vereit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

NYSE VER opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.53. Vereit Inc has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

