Creative Planning Buys New Stake in BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKT. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 1,872.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 446,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 424,334 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 301,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 81,073 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 220,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

In other BlackRock Income Trust news, insider Murray Ian 4,285,714 shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th.

BKT opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $6.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.0344 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.