Creative Planning Sells 294,991 Shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 294,991 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Office Depot by 363.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 33,482 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Office Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Office Depot during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Office Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ODP shares. BidaskClub cut Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Office Depot stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. Office Depot Inc has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

