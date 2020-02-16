Creative Planning Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,204 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Novavax were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Novavax by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Novavax by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $7.68 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $250.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.02.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.