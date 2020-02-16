ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,272 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZIOP. ValuEngine upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 110,694 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $540,186.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,843,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,558.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President David M. Md Mauney sold 22,394 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $101,892.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 195,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 208,068 shares of company stock valued at $991,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 3.10. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.34.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

