Creative Planning Makes New $148,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MVF opened at $9.42 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $9.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.