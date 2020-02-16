Creative Planning Takes $150,000 Position in DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Creative Planning owned 0.05% of DIRTT Environmental as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRTT. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,514,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,733,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,284,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DIRTT Environmental alerts:

NASDAQ DRTT opened at $3.08 on Friday. DIRTT Environmental has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03.

In other news, Director John Elliott purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Also, insider Kevin P. Omeara purchased 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $38,176.00. Insiders have purchased 37,938 shares of company stock worth $124,505 over the last 90 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT).

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.