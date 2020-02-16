Creative Planning Increases Position in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 54,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RMT opened at $8.78 on Friday. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22.

Royce Micro Capital Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

