Creative Planning Takes $154,000 Position in Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 96.0% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 194,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 95,300 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 37.1% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 22.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

