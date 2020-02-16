SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Bought by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0468 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

