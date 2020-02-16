Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) Shares Sold by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC owned about 5.69% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROAM. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ROAM stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $24.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55.

