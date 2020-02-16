Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.12% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,204,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 898,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 4,803.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

PANL stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

