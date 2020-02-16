Creative Planning Sells 13,600 Shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sientra were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 210,702 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 97,855.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,895 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.11.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. Sientra Inc has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

