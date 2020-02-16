Creative Planning Sells 11,724 Shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,724 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 68.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth $55,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 100.0% in the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BKCC. BidaskClub downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Blackrock Capital Investment stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

In related news, CEO James Keenan bought 30,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $149,578.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,118.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

