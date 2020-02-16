Creative Planning Takes $164,000 Position in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 2,783.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 307,493 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $19.14 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

