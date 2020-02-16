CLS Investments LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000.

FLGB opened at $24.56 on Friday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97.

