CKW Financial Group Buys 200 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $78.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

