CKW Financial Group Raises Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.1% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000.

NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $46.69 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1897 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

