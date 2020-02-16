CKW Financial Group Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

CKW Financial Group increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.5% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,213,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,532,000 after purchasing an additional 240,929 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 18,985.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 92,648 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter.

BATS HEFA opened at $31.17 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.12.

