Cantillon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 896,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,388 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Primerica worth $117,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 57.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 307,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after acquiring an additional 112,554 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 19.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 24,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $136.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.66. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,311.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $401,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.