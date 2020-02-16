$651.36 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report sales of $651.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $645.00 million to $663.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $634.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $116.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.34. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,962 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

