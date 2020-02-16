Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) to report sales of $38.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for McEwen Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.96 million to $42.56 million. McEwen Mining posted sales of $26.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that McEwen Mining will report full-year sales of $120.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $127.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $160.31 million, with estimates ranging from $126.20 million to $181.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover McEwen Mining.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MUX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on McEwen Mining from $3.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $420.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 115.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

