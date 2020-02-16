iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,025,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 12.5% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $66,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $64.98 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average is $62.70.

