Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 2,133 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.13 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $395.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

