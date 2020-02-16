Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,083 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $315,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $339.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.67 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

