Cedar Capital LLC Has $869,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $150.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.09 and its 200 day moving average is $136.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.