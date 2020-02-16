Chronos Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.62 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.5% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,134.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,070.23 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,928.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,817.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

