Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $254.04 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,137,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,921 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up 2.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $254,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 815.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSNC stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average is $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SSNC. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 72 shares of company stock worth $4,373 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

