Cantillon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,788,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,091 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up about 2.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $220,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.5% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 466,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $58.19 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83. The firm has a market cap of $307.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

