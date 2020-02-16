Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $205.51 Million Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,110 shares during the quarter. Brunswick makes up 1.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 4.20% of Brunswick worth $205,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,376,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,967,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,064,000 after acquiring an additional 662,647 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 216,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Brunswick by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $66.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $55.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Several research firms have commented on BC. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.62.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ARK Innovation ETF Shares Acquired by CLS Investments LLC
ARK Innovation ETF Shares Acquired by CLS Investments LLC
CLS Investments LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF
CLS Investments LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF
CKW Financial Group Buys 200 Shares of Citigroup Inc
CKW Financial Group Buys 200 Shares of Citigroup Inc
CKW Financial Group Raises Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
CKW Financial Group Raises Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
CKW Financial Group Buys 3,034 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
CKW Financial Group Buys 3,034 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
CKW Financial Group Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF
CKW Financial Group Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report