CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $9.71 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $139.54 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.95 and its 200-day moving average is $139.51.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.