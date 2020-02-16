Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $128.45 Million Holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 290,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $128,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1,855.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.17.

In other news, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $664,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total value of $442,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,525 shares of company stock worth $65,460,790. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC opened at $437.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $442.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.51. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1 year low of $385.36 and a 1 year high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

