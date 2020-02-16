Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,019 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up approximately 3.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $327,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 186,285 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,547,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.5% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,090,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,840,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,051,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $260.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.71. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $221.47 and a one year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

