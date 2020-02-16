Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 40,821 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,821 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 3.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of CME Group worth $368,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.09.

NASDAQ CME opened at $213.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.21 and its 200-day moving average is $208.17. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

