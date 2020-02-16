CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Trimmed by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,753,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,748 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up 3.8% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $413,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $63.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $64.75.

In other news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,279,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $454,988.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,284,857.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,074 shares of company stock worth $2,011,623. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

