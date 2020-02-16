Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $474.86 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,351,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,370 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson comprises approximately 4.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.83% of Willis Towers Watson worth $474,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLTW. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.78.

In related news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $213.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $166.13 and a 1-year high of $220.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.42 and its 200 day moving average is $196.62.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

